Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,292,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 859,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

PPR opened at $4.58 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

