Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

