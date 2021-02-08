Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

PFN opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

