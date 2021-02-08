Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.