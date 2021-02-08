Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

