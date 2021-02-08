Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

