Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the information services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.47. 691,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,970. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

