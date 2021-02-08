Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.11). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a market cap of $505.81 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

