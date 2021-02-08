Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Get Avantor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avantor by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.