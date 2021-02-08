Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,941,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.