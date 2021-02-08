Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.