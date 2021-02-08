Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 5,973,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,168,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

