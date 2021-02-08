Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Axos Financial worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,313. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

