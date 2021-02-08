AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $25.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. AXT posted sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.23 on Friday. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $463.80 million, a P/E ratio of -374.21 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,047,890. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AXT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AXT by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

