Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

