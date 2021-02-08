AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 9.7%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,310,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,005,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

