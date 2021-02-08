AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Sells $171,973.67 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AZZ by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,508,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

