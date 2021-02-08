B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 10.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 911,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 291,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

