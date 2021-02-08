B. Riley Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

