B. Riley Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $75.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.73.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

