B. Riley Weighs in on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,474,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

