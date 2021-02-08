B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 110.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

BTG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 386,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

