Baader Bank Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.42 ($84.02).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €73.38 ($86.33) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.56 and a 200 day moving average of €71.77.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

