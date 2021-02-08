Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

