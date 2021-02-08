Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after buying an additional 112,088 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $165.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,319 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $626,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,666 shares of company stock worth $9,891,242. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

