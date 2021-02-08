Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

