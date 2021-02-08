Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $640,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,279.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,986. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.