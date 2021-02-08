Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.