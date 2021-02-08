Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.70. 13,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.