Bailard Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $724.30. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,463. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.24. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

