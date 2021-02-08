Bailard Inc. Has $14.66 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

TXN stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,117. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

