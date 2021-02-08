Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $99,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.66. 416,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $332.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.55 and its 200-day moving average is $299.82.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.