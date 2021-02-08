Bailard Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $520.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.