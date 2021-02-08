Bailard Inc. Sells 6,814 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

