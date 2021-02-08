Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,842. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.