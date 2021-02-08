Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $687,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,958. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

