Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

