Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,329.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

