Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

JD.com stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

