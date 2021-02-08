Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 421,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 91,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

