Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 171,585 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,585 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.38 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

