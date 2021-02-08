Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,929,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

