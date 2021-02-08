Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $589.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $592.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $36,698,629. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.