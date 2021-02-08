Bank of The West Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

PDN stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

