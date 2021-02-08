Bank of The West Has $261,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

STX opened at $69.44 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

