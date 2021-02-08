Bank of The West Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 693,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

