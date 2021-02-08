Bank of The West Has $833,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of PWR opened at $75.95 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

