Bank of The West Purchases 3,441 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

