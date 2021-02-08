Bank of The West Sells 3,505 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 212,609 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

PRU stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

