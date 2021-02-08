BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.71 Million

Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $227.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.22 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $931.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $953.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $969.41 million, with estimates ranging from $913.15 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Insiders have sold 357,040 shares of company stock worth $10,724,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

